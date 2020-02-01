Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton by 326.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Eaton by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 20.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

