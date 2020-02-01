Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 612 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 949.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after purchasing an additional 83,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $323.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $188.82 and a one year high of $324.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

