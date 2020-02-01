Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Equifax worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 562.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after buying an additional 305,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 106,576 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,547,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Equifax by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.57. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.21 and a 1 year high of $155.70.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

