Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $13,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 333,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,006,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

NYSE:HLT opened at $107.80 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $113.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.