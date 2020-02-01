Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 11,793 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of International Paper worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 343,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.