Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 133,406 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 133,406 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $16,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 77.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $501,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 121.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 156,880 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

