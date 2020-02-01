Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 35,698 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,698 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.40% of LogMeIn worth $17,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 235.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 81.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.04, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOGM. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

