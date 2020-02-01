Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 44,202 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 44,202 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.31% of Globus Medical worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $189,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,460 shares of company stock worth $2,600,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMED. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

