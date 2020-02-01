Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 456 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of WellCare Health Plans worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,654,000 after purchasing an additional 292,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after purchasing an additional 282,854 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,992,000. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 254,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,849,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 441.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,570 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

WCG stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.56 and a 1 year high of $350.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.87.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

