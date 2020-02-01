Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 516,732 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 516,732 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $15,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $10,975,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $45.41.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $27,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,070 shares of company stock worth $1,871,414. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

