Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 680 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $153.41 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $166.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

