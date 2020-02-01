Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,420 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $515,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,288 shares of company stock worth $2,907,763 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

