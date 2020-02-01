Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of Casey’s General Stores worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $160.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $179.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.75.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

