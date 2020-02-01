Revain (R) Market Cap Achieves $18.61 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Revain has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $18.61 million and $774,268.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Kuna and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.54 or 0.02944864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00194139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122940 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, YoBit, Kuna, HitBTC, Mercatox, C-CEX, BitFlip, OKEx, Cryptopia and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.