Reviewing Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) & Five Point (OTCMKTS:FPH)

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Consorcio Ara SAB de CV alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Five Point, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Point 0 1 3 0 2.75

Five Point has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.30%. Given Five Point’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five Point is more favorable than Consorcio Ara SAB de CV.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Five Point’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consorcio Ara SAB de CV $427.52 million 0.72 $42.93 million N/A N/A Five Point $48.99 million 24.50 -$34.71 million ($0.36) -22.53

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than Five Point.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Five Point shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 9.70% 5.84% 3.73% Five Point -25.69% -2.68% -1.72%

Risk and Volatility

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV beats Five Point on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, constructs, and markets entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It markets commercial and industrial developments; and rents mini-supermarkets under operating leases. The company also purchases and sells land; provides supplier services; and develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2017, it had a land bank of approximately 35.2 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping malls. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.