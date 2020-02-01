Reviewing CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NASDAQ:NEX)

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CSI Compressco and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco 1 0 0 0 1.00 NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88

CSI Compressco currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus target price of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 62.78%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than CSI Compressco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSI Compressco and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco $438.66 million 0.22 -$36.98 million ($0.86) -2.37 NexTier Oilfield Solutions $2.14 billion 0.51 $59.33 million $0.92 5.60

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CSI Compressco. CSI Compressco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexTier Oilfield Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CSI Compressco and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco -4.63% -34.88% -2.40% NexTier Oilfield Solutions -0.96% 2.73% 1.22%

Volatility & Risk

CSI Compressco has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats CSI Compressco on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages for use in midstream applications, including natural gas gathering and centralized compression facilities. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts manufactured by third parties. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

