Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 12,186 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Cactus worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cactus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Cactus by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cactus by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. Cactus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $160.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.80 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

