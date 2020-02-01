Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 37,855 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.41% of The Rubicon Project worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUBI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Rubicon Project by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Rubicon Project presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $255,534.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,037 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $38,130.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 376,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,709 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUBI opened at $9.36 on Friday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.66.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

