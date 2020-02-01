Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 328,876 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Lantheus worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 750,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 1,192.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 608,708 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 54.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 18.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $132,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,370.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,619 shares of company stock worth $923,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $687.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.