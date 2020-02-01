Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 6,830 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,837,000 after purchasing an additional 51,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $705.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

