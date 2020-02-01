Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 28,298 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,298 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CBIZ worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 132.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $43,072.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,717.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $945,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,621,159.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,806 shares of company stock worth $7,131,493 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.31. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

