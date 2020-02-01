Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 556.67 ($7.32).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMV shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Shore Capital downgraded Rightmove to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

LON RMV opened at GBX 657.80 ($8.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 649.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 580.60. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

