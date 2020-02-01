Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) is Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,424 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Rio Tinto makes up approximately 2.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 232,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $867.26.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

RIO stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,874. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

