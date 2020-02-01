Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Trimmed by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,263 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after buying an additional 232,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $867.26.

NYSE RIO opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

