Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,410.61 ($58.02).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) price target (down from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

LON:RIO traded down GBX 82.50 ($1.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 4,084 ($53.72). The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.12. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,474.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,303.51.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

