Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $26.54 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011871 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000788 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, DragonEX, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.