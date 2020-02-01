Ripio Credit Network Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $26.01 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, Huobi and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011785 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000799 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Huobi, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

