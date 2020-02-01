Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Rise has a total market capitalization of $240,420.00 and $295.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044629 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000704 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001384 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,900,256 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

