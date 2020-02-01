Rise (RISE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $250.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Rise has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $225,053.00 and approximately $250.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000692 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001410 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,909,247 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

