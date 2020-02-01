Rivetz 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and IDEX. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $274,290.00 and $19.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.88 or 0.02980323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz launched on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com.

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

