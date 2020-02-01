RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report $342.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.20 million and the lowest is $335.51 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $399.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

