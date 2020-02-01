Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 2.14

Media headlines about Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) have trended positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Robert Half International earned a daily sentiment score of 2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Robert Half International’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.17. 1,852,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. CL King started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

