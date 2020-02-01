Rocket Pool Tops 1-Day Volume of $330.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $330.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00005270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.02971675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.