Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 452,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

