ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $849,714.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

ROOBEE is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,211,965 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

