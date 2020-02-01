Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 320.50 ($4.22).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rotork from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Rotork to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Rotork alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75).

LON ROR opened at GBX 304.30 ($4.00) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 327.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.09. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 266.60 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 29.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.