Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 108.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.32. The company had a trading volume of 537,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.07. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James set a $122.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.75.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

