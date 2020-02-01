Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 108.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James set a $122.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $115.32 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.27.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.