Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.57 ($3.13).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Rico Back purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 300,128 shares of company stock worth $70,229,880.

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 198.20 ($2.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 222.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

