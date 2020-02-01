RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.65.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price target on RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $4.53 on Friday. RPC has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.21.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPC will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.