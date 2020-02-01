RPICoin Trading Down 43.7% This Week (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, RPICoin has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $16,632.00 and $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00050250 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 139% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 924,470,240 coins and its circulating supply is 884,458,304 coins. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.