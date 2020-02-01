RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 156.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,373,000 after acquiring an additional 445,312 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RPM International by 30.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 74,887 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $1,922,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in RPM International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.37. 1,179,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,992. RPM International has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

