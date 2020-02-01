RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €50.26 ($58.45).

RTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.