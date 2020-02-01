Rubies Price Reaches $0.0057 on Exchanges (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Rubies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Rubies has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $59,462.00 and $183.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008098 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000439 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

