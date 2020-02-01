Ruff (RUFF) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. In the last week, Ruff has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ruff

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

