Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,610,187 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 716.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610,187 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.71% of Westrock worth $78,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Westrock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westrock by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Westrock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $39.00. 2,606,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64. Westrock Co has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $44.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

