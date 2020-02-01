Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 191,343 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SAP worth $99,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 38.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 46.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Bank of America downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.77. 1,013,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,713. The company has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. SAP SE has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $140.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

