Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 340,183 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,183 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of JD.Com worth $77,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 3,358.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,255,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,600 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $27,801,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,007,000 after acquiring an additional 872,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Vertical Group initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,999,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,486,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.