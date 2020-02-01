Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 374,253 Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,056,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.44% of KT worth $81,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 14.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KT by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,031,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,605,000 after purchasing an additional 854,193 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KT by 42.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of KT by 14.3% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 27,177,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 5.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 758,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KT. Macquarie cut KT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.10 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

KT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,391. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. KT Corp has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

