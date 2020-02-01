Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 60,484 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,745 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $80,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $82,616,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after buying an additional 1,364,667 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after buying an additional 1,071,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $59,288,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.43. 7,672,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

